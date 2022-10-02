The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Tamworth's Calrossy Anglican School holds reunion celebrations as Calrossy Red v Blue alumni matches are deemed a success

Andrew Messenger
SN
By Andrew Messenger, and Samantha Newsam
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday's alumnus games could be the first of many rugby union contests between graduates of the Calrossy Anglican School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.