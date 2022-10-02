Saturday's alumnus games could be the first of many rugby union contests between graduates of the Calrossy Anglican School.
That's the hope of the school's marketing officer, Dale Thompson.
With the school now able to commemorate the winner on new physical shields, the Saturday matches could kick off a biennial tournament of Old Boys and Old Girls, she said.
"I do think it'll be something we look at. Whether or not that we hold it every two years or something to keep the interest, I don't know," she said.
"Looking at the interest which was in it. Not only getting the old students involved, but the amount of current students and current families who came to watch, I think it would be a nice thing if we can probably at least do every two years."
An estimated crowd of 300 watched the Old Boys and Old Girls, put on a rugby spectacle at Scully Park on the weekend, some traveling from as far as Perth for the occasion.
Blue five-eighth Ben Grant was judged by the two captains as the player of the boys match and awarded the Bruce Veitch Memorial Trophy, while Claudia Nielsen was judged the standout player in the girls game and won the Wendy Wheeldon Trophy.
The first time the games have been played on the scale of Saturday, School Development Coordinator Michael Wilson said it exceeded all his expectations.
"It was amazing," he said.
"We had people coming in from Perth, Townsville, Wagga."
One of the drivers of the expansion of the concept, he hopes it becomes a permanent fixture.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
