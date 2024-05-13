Things you need to watch for at the Tamworth Regional Council meeting

Tuesday night's council meeting will be one for the ages, or more specifically the coming financial year.
Councillors will be asked to approve the financial planning documents related to the 2024/25 financial period, including the draft fees and charges document, which sets out the cost of providing goods and services to the community.
The report notes that at the time it was being prepared IPART had not published it's special rate variation determination.
"The Special Variation currently with IPART will certainly help with future easing of budgetary constraints if awarded and adopted by Council however it cannot be viewed as a budgetary panacea," the report reads.
"Regardless of the SV application outcome, Council needs to ensure there is sufficient financial capacity to meet its operational costs as well as maintain its asset base as and when required."
The report also makes mention of the Pilot Training Facility at the Tamworth Airport.
"The Pilot Training Facility is still not fully tenanted and is in need of capital works as various assets approach the end of their useful life," it states.
"Our Annual Plan and Budget clearly shows that the Pilot Training Facility is not generating enough income to cover running costs and loan repayments."
And the Global Gateway Park.
"The Tamworth Global Gateway Park is progressing well but Council needs to ensure it has sufficient reserves to meet future downturns in sales activity should consumer economic confidence decline."
Some of the major projects scheduled for the 2024/25 financial year include the Tamworth Regional Skywalk, detailed design work on the Tamworth Regional Aquatic Centre and Northern Inland Centre of Sport and Health, and the Port Stephens Cutting upgrade.
Every year council reviews its fees and charges document, and adjusts costs accordingly.
Some will rise, some will remain steady.
For instance, the fee for a lost or faded parking ticket at the airport remains the same, as does the cost of actually parking at the airport.
But the cost of accessing the region's pools is going up by 50 cents. Children two years and under and disabled care givers will continue to be free. Lane hire fees are also going up. And an adult all pools season pass will cost swimmers an extra $10.
The fee for advertising in a local bus shelter is increasing in 2024/25.
The cost of a burial plot at the Tamworth cemetery is increasing by 4.88 per cent (from $2,211 to $2,319), but that does not include interment/grave digging and standard plaque, which cost extra.
The fee for surrendering an unwanted pet to the local shelter is going up by $5 from $210 to $215.
Groups wishing to use the grand piano at the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall will be asked to cough up an extra $5 in the coming financial year.
But you will still only pay $3 per hour to use the library's 3D printer for an hour.
The cost of camping for a night at Split Rock Dam is predicted to rise by $1.
Metered parking costs will remain steady, at $1.20 per hour.
The charge for putting a banner on the front of the Olympic Pool per week is increasing by $8 to $164, plus the cost of putting it up and taking it down.
If you want to get rid of an old mattress of any size at the Tamworth landfill, you are going to have to dig a little deeper, where the cost in addition to waste load is proposed to go from $20 to $35.
While the cost of disposing of a small deceased animal like a cat, dog or possum, is increasing by 5.56 per cent, to $19.
Parents will be required to pay an extra 50 cents to keep their child in before and after school care. The cost of vacation care per half day is going up by $1, but there will be no increase to the daily rate.
The cost of tea, coffee and sugar at the Tamworth Regional Youth Centre is going up substantially from $38 to $125 for up to 100 people in the auditorium, not including milk.
If the plans are given the green light by councillors on Tuesday, they will be placed on public exhibition for a period of at least 28 days.
Copies of the draft documents will be made available for download from Council's website: www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au
Tamworth Baseball has hosted the largest baseball carnival in the southern hemisphere for over 50 years and 2024 will be no different, with more than 900 players expected to converge on the Riverside Turf Precinct over the June long weekend [8-10 June].
It's anticipated the event will contribute $929,000 into the local economy.
Organisers are asking council to waive the fees associated with the event, including things like field hire fees, bins and cleaning expenses, for a total of $6035.
"As a result of the event scoring an eight when assessed under the Sport Event Subsidisation Policy (SESP), and namely the significant economic injection into the local economy, it is recommended that Council support the fee waiver request for all costs associated with the event," the report to councillors reads.
Notes from the recent Tamworth Regional Community Safety Working Group Meeting to be presented to councillors, show the council is keen to explore the establishment of a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
It is being recommended that "In regards to the potential establishment of a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility within the Tamworth Region: (a) consider a review of Council owned land to determine any sites that may be suitable for such a facility; (b) investigate any funding options that may be available, particularly in relation to potential funding to develop a business case; and (c) write to the NSW Premier, NSW Minister for Health and the Local State Member the Hon. Kevin Anderson advocating for the establishment of such a facility in Tamworth."
The working group also took delivery of a report on homelessness from Homes North "confirming that the level of homelessness within the region continues to increase with private rental opportunities being minimal at the moment".
While incidents of graffiti have seen a slight decrease compared to the same period last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.