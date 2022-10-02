As floodwaters recede across the North West, the State Emergency Service (SES) has warned residents not to relax yet, with further flooding rain forecast.
Roads have reopened to the cut-off community of Wee Waa, with the Namoi River dropping below the minor flood level on Sunday morning.
SES spokesperson David Rankine told the Leader that helicopter resupply operations for the town have ended, but the service will continue to aid rural properties surrounding the town from the air.
Mr Rankin said the SES remain on standby, with the Bureau of Meteorology tipping between 50mm and 100mm of rainfall in the coming week across parts of central NSW.
"If people have sandbagged their houses in Gunnedah last week, I'd be keeping those sandbags in place as a precaution over the coming week," he said.
"It's a long weekend; if you want to start cleaning your house up, clean it up.
"But I'd leave the sandbags in place. I think an ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure."
The bureau last week forecast a greater than 80 per cent chance of median rainfall for "much of the eastern half of Australia" for the coming fortnight.
The Tamworth area has an 85 per cent chance of more than 18.4 mm of rain during that period, according to the bureau.
It's not yet clear if Gunnedah will get its third flood in little more than a month, but Mr Rankin said residents "can certainly expect further river rises" in the coming days.
The SES has deployed extra resources to the area with local volunteer numbers to be backed by extra hands from the metropolitan sections of the state.
Volunteers travelled from as far as Broken Hill to help battle the recent floods, he said.
"We've got still renewed volunteer teams heading this week to Gunnedah to assist, again, that community," he said.
"We feel as though there may be renewed flooding in that community if the rain falls upstream."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England.
