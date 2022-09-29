Ellie Hannaford, Darcy Barker and Adam Wallace swooped the top accolades when Tamworth honoured their best performers for the 2022 season.
The trio featured among the award recipients for not only their respective grades but also the overall club awards.
Hannaford won the prestigious Magpie Medal, which is awarded to the player that across the club polls the most best and fairest points for the season, while Barker received the Bernard Bentley Trophy as the Player of the Year and Wallace the Adrian Klasen Memorial Award for the front rower of the year.
He was also adjudged the best and fairest for first grade, taking home The Danny O'Sullivan Memorial Trophy
Barker was meanwhile deemed by first grade coach Andrew Jack as their most valuable player, while Hannaford won the Bill Mullens Memorial Award for the women's player who best supports their team on and off the field.
It was a watershed season for the Magpies women, reaching the finals for the first time.
Beth Andren was awarded the coaches award for women, Amy Kermode the most improved, Tobi-Lee Clough the best forward and Aimee Watts the best back.
Jono Dunlop was judged the best back for first grade, Nat Ellerton the best forward and Norm Turner the most improved.
In other club awards Cameron Lane won the McIntosh Family award for Junior Clubman of the Year, Ken Noble the Don Peterson Shield and Claire Salter the Old Buffers Trophy while Jacob Shaw was honoured with the Black & White Tudor Cup as the best clubman.
AWARD WINNERS:
First grade: Most Improved - Norm Turner, Best Forward - Nat Ellerton, Best Back - Jono Dunlop, Coaches Award (Most Valuable Player) Darcy Barker, Best & Fairest (Danny O'Sullivan Memorial Trophy) - Adam Wallace
Women's 10s: Best Back - Aimee Watts, Best Forward - Tobi-Lee Clough, Most Improved - Amy Kermode, Coaches Award - Beth Andren, Bill Mullens Memorial Award - Ellie Hannaford
Second grade: Most Improved - Blake Hamilton, Coaches Award (Most Valuable Player) - Jack Barker, Best Back - Michael Orcher, Best & Fairest (Tony McMahon Memorial Trophy) - James Bracken
Club Awards
The Magpie Medal (awarded to the player, from any grade, who has amalgamated the highest total number of best and fairest points during the season) - Ellie Hannaford (13 points)
Adrian Klasen Memorial Award (front rower of the year) - Adam Wallace
McIntosh Family Junior Clubman of the Year - Cameron Lane
The Bernard Bentley Trophy (Player of the Year) - Darcy Barker
Major Club Awards
The Don Peterson Shield (awarded to a member of the club, whether player, committee person, official or supporter, who has given outstanding service to the upkeep of the club's facilities throughout the year) - Ken Noble
The Old Buffers Trophy (awarded to a member or members of the club who have been the quiet achievers of the club, giving outstanding service, always there to put in the efforts when needed, who otherwise may not have received the recognition they deserve) - Claire Salter
The Best Clubman Award-Black & White Tudor Rugby Union Cup (awarded to a club member who has been outstanding throughout the year in the time and effort put into the club, not for any personal gain, but simply for the betterment of the club. This person's attitude to, and enthusiasm for, the club will have been an inspiration to all in the club) - Jacob Shaw
Special Service Awards: David Lane (club registrar 2003-2011 then 2018-2021 and long serving committee member), Kay Lane (merchandise gueen 2018 to 2021)
Appreciation awards: Shane Hannaford (assisted the women's team), Simon Hood (match day official), Paul Barker (assisted reserve grade), Phil McHugh (operated the bar on game day and function hire)
100 Games: Jacob Shaw, Blake Clout, Zak Johns, Adam Wallace, Adam Penman, Nick Humphries, Matt Blanch, Mick Bullen
200 Games: Tim McLean - 236, Jack Barker - 208, Michael Pearce - 201, Ben Coombes - 200, Nat Ellerton - 200
