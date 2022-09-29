The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth Magpies celebrate their best for season 2022

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ellie Hannaford, Darcy Barker and Adam Wallace swooped the top accolades when Tamworth honoured their best performers for the 2022 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.