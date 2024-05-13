The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Fire and Rescue NSW open day entertains as well as educates Tamworth residents

By Emma Downey
May 13 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

There was something for young and old to learn about during Fire and Rescue NSW's annual open day on Saturday, May 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.