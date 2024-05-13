Fire and Rescue NSW open day entertains as well as educates Tamworth residents

There was something for young and old to learn about during Fire and Rescue NSW's annual open day on Saturday, May 11.
Participating fire stations across NSW opened from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations designed to not only entertain, but to also educate.
Families were also able to see the fire trucks and firefighting and rescue equipment up close and chat to local firefighters about the simple steps they can take to be fire safe.
Senior firefighter Phil Moore, who was in charge of the South Tamworth Fire Station open day display, used a 'captain' made from Lego to keep children interested and engaged.
"The 'captain' was missing his fire crew members [comprised of mini Lego figurines] which were scattered around the station, and children were asked to find them all," Mr Moore said.
"Once completed the children received a fireman's hat.
"We also had mini fire truck racing, where children used a fire hose to push the trucks along the hose and that was very popular as they got to use the big hoses," he said.
On the more serious side, the open day included a number of simulations to show visitors how best to deal with different fire situations, such as a kitchen fat fire [which should not be extinguished with water, but rather suffocated using a fire blanket or pot lid], and information about different fire extinguishers, including one for a lithium ion battery fire.
Another display was a road crash rescue, demonstrating how rescuers cut up a car to access victims.
Mr Moore said while the day was popular, drawing about 800 people, the numbers were down from the usual 1500 to 2000, due to the combination of wet weather and the NRL football game.
