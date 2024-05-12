The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth locals mark Mother's Day and celebrate in style

By Newsroom
May 12 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Peter Hardin

The weather may not have been perfect is some parts of the state on Sunday, May 12, for Mother's Day, however, Tamworth mum's were treated to almost spring-like conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.