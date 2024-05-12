Tamworth locals mark Mother's Day and celebrate in style

The weather may not have been perfect is some parts of the state on Sunday, May 12, for Mother's Day, however, Tamworth mum's were treated to almost spring-like conditions.
We may have woken to some patchy of fog in areas, but by mid morning the sun had broke through to provide a mostly sunny day, as mums across the city and district enjoyed special pampering, ranging from breakfast in bed and barbecue lunches to elegant dinners and even high teas in recognition for their unwavering dedication, selfless love and nurturing care.
As was the case last year, Mother's Day 2024 in the country music capital revealed few spare table bookings to be found as families flocked to cafes, restaurants and pubs to celebrate their mum.
During a quick wander around town, the Leader noted busy venues everywhere, among the favoured spots in the CBD were Hopscotch and Bicentennial Park, The Pig and Tinder Box and the Tudor Hotel, with special Mother's Day menus to mark the occasion.
