THE SECRET to a perfect radio voice?
"Cigarettes, whisky and wild women," according to Tamworth radio presenter Johnny Mac.
The disc jockey is set to take his final spin after almost a decade at 2YOU/88.9fm on October 7, and many more years behind the mic in the industry.
"I've always had a goal to get to 50 years, and that is fast approaching," he said.
"When you've been in an industry for so long, there's been a lot of fun, there's been a bit of heartbreak.
"It's just time to go."
He has mixed emotions about signing off the Tamworth soundwaves for good.
"I love this city, I really do," he told the Leader.
"It's been good for me, and I hope I've been good for it."
The presenter plans to slow down and spend time with his wife. He's also looking forward to getting out on the water and catching some fish.
"I've got a boat that I've had for a while that hasn't had a lot of use," he said.
"It's certainly going to increase the usage of that."
READ ALSO:
Johnny Mac knew he wanted to be on the radio by the time he was 16.
He started selling advertising at a radio station in his hometown of Whakatane in New Zealand.
Within six to seven months, he was on air, and has been ever since.
"In those days, you didn't have broadcasting schools and that sort of thing," he said.
"You got into it by sheer being stubborn and just banging on doors, and then sweeping the floors in the studio until you got somewhere with it."
It's the audience participation in his program that he will miss the most.
"I guess the interaction with the audience's going to be the big thing, and of course, the staff here are alright too," he said.
He said it's time someone else gets a crack at hosting the morning show.
"Everybody has their individual styles, and I hope I've created mine," he said.
"Good luck to whoever takes the morning show on, it's fun, it's frustrating, and it's a lot of hard work."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.