Local talent tops Currabubula's 60th anniversary art show

Tamworth's Elaine Abberfield exhibited the overall champion work of the 2024 Red Cross Currabubula Art Show, a painting titled Autumn Colour.
The show, which ran from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12, drew entrants from across the state and interstate, however, it was local talent which stood out.
This included Faye Ramsey from Wallabadah, who claimed a number of big awards.
These included winning a new section for 2024 called Life on the Land, with a painting titled Mother's Love of a cow and calf; the People'e Choice award, with a work featuring a horse titled Steal Your Heart, as well as an encouragement award.
The watercolour section was won by James White from Armidale with his painting Morning, noon and night, while Lisa White from Rawleigh won the any other medium section with a work titled Through the lion's fence
The local artist section was won by Yvonne Richards from Kingswood, with a work titled Nighttime Dreamer.
Mudgee's Judy Kurtz won the oil and acrylic section.
Art show president Judith Edmunds said the 60th anniversary show had been a major success.
"We had lots of people come through the doors, it's been fantastic and they are all very complimentary about the show, enjoying being able to see all the art well displayed," she said.
Despite a dull Saturday due to the threat of rain, Mrs Edmunds said this year's overall crowd had been strong and easily on a par with the 2023 show.
"We had a big day on Saturday, with so many people lined up waiting to come in, while the Mother's Day crowd was also good," she said.
There were plenty of people enjoying the art show on Sunday, when the Leader's photographer dropped by to take some snaps.
The drawing of the Mother's Day raffle and announcement of the People's Choice winner were highlights from Sunday.
Mrs Edmunds said the themed opening night, held on Thursday, May 9 went "quite well", with at least a crowd of 150 art patrons enjoying the evening.
"Quite a few people dressed up in our '60s-inspired them and everyone was astounded by the food, which to stay in theme was all 60s inspired - they loved it, she said.
"Overall, the 60th anniversary show has gone really well. and we're very pleased with it.
"Quite a few paintings have been sold and we've had some fantastic local artists involved."
Even the weather played its part, producing only a light shower on Saturday, which was not enough to interfere with proceedings.
"It was sunny on Sunday, almost spring like," Mrs Edmunds said.
