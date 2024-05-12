The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Local talent tops Currabubula's 60th anniversary art show

By Emma Downey
May 13 2024 - 5:30am
Photos by Peter Hardin

Tamworth's Elaine Abberfield exhibited the overall champion work of the 2024 Red Cross Currabubula Art Show, a painting titled Autumn Colour.

