Notorious flood prone footbridge undergoing major upgrade

There was a drowning nearby the footbridge in 1903, a drowning nearby in 1917, a miraculous escape in 1931, a drowning in 1940 which may or may not have been due to misadventure or possibly suicide, a very near drowning in 1951 and a boy that was swept away from the bridge in 1959 when he was attempting to cross a day after his birthday to buy himself a birthday present.