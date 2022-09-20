"DON'T think that you're getting away with it."
That's the message for road rule breakers from local police as they prepare to hit the roads in force for a five-day period of double demerits, starting from later tonight.
Oxley police Inspector Michael Moy said officers will be out patrolling across the region and will also be doing random drug and alcohol testing.
"Offences of speeding, motorcycle helmet offences, mobile phones and seatbelt offences will all attract double demerits," he said.
"As a general rule, we are always targeting those offences that are leading to incidents across our traffic areas."
That also includes drink, drug, distracted and fatigued driving.
He warned the doubling of points when caught could cause major headaches for people that don't toe the line.
"Depending on the offences you incur, you get double demerits on those, and that can push you over the limit so you could lose your licence," he said.
Inspector Moy said police were aware more people would be out and about as a special public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday leads into the first weekend of the September school holidays.
"We monitor all roads, not just the main highways, so we will be on the backroads as well, so people don't think that you're getting away with it," he said.
Police have been kept busy with several call outs to help people in flooded areas after heavy rain, and more of the wet stuff is on the way.
Inspector Moy said it was particularly frustrating when people had driven around closed road signs.
"Drive to the conditions, if it's too heavy, the rain, don't drive," he said.
"Especially don't drive across any flooded waterways.
"People are being put at risk to go and rescue those people and we are taking action against the drivers that do that."
Double demerits will be in place across the state from 12.01am on Wednesday to 11:59pm on September 25.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
