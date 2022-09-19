POLICE have confirmed a man that died in Gunnedah on Monday crashed his car during a pursuit with police.
The 48-year-old man died at the scene on Wandobah Road.
Oxley police said officers were patrolling Wandobah Road about 8.50am when they signalled for a silver Mitsubishi Lancer to pull over.
Officers claim the driver failed to stop before they initiated a pursuit.
The Lancer took off along Wandobah Road before the car lost control, left the roadway and rolled.
Police rushed to render first aid to the injured driver before ambulance paramedics arrived, but the driver died at the scene.
A crime scene was set up on Wandobah Road which has seen the road closed, and cordoned off to traffic.
Specialist police have examined the roadway, and the wreckage of the car.
A critical incident investigation is under way which will look at the circumstances surrounding the crash, the moments leading up to it, and the actions of police.
New England police have been called in to lead the critical incident investigation and detectives are on scene piecing together the crash.
The investigation will also be independently reviewed, police said.
A report will now also be prepared for the coroner who will ultimately determine the cause of death.
The road remains closed while the police operation continues.
A MAN has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Gunnedah on Monday morning.
It's believed the man went into cardiac arrest at the scene just before 9am.
Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics were deployed to George Street to reports of a single vehicle accident shortly before 9am.
Paramedics treated a man at the scene who went into cardiac arrest, near the intersection of View Street.
It's understood he died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Police are on scene and the area surrounding the crash has been cordoned off.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
Gunnedah Shire Council has confirmed the roads around the scene are closed due to the crash.
A spokesperson said Wandobah Road between Galway Avenue and Preston Road is closed, as well as Black Jack Forrest Road from Saffron Close to Wandobah Road.
"Warning signs are in place at Curlewis and at the end of each road to notify motorists," the spokesperson confirmed.
