AUTHORITIES are warning of another flood by the end of the week across the Tamworth and Gunnedah areas if a troubling weather forecast plays out.
The State Emergency Service (SES) was briefed by the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday morning that Tamworth could see moderate flooding again later this week, while Gunnedah was staring down the barrel of another moderate to major flood.
Rainfalls of 20 to 40mm are predicted across the region from late Tuesday, but thunderstorms are also predicted meaning up to 80mm could hit some parts in isolated falls.
SES spokesperson David Rankine said that would mean "renewed peaks for not only Wee Waa, but for Gunnedah and those areas into Saturday, Sunday and Monday".
He said locals "should be on notice" that another flood was knocking on the door, should the predicted falls ring true.
"That in Gunnedah combined with the water in the Namoi, combined with the water in the Mooki, combined with the water releases from Keepit is a trifecta of weather events together and that's when we can expect flooding in the moderate to major levels," he said.
He said some of the "small tributaries are ungauged" meaning an extra curveball when determining how much water could flood the system.
Extra out-of-area crews from the SES have been deployed to Wee Waa, and volunteers are at the ready for what mother nature throws at them.
Fire and Rescue NSW as well as the RFS have also been sent to help out on the ground with "extra logistics" and flood rescue resources.
A helicopter has already been deployed to Narrabri for the SES, and a large high-clearance rescue vehicle will also roll into the area to help with flood logistics and callouts.
Mr Rankine said low-lying properties in the Namoi catchment, like places that were hit with flooding in Gunnedah, should start sandbagging and preparing now.
"Now is the time to get prepared, to take stock and prepare for the potential, so preparing those properties and lifting furniture and the like," he said.
Mr Rankine said the SES were ready to help locals, and urged them to reach out if they need back-up on the ground.
Sarah O'Keefe, from the Gunnedah Rotary Club, said residents rallied to help a farmer move his sheep to safer ground on Sunday morning.
"Everyone was wading in water to rescue the sheep," Ms O'Keefe said.
"You check on all your neighbours, the same thing happens in town."
She said there were concerns about the predicted rain as some residents had just finished repairing their homes and businesses after floods in November.
"There's a sense of, 'here we go again'," she said.
"I'm sure everyone in those low-lying houses have their sandbags ready for this week.
"There's not much more you can do."
- with AAP
