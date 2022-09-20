A BABY girl has been flown to a specialist children's hospital in Sydney for emergency treatment.
Emergency services said the 11-month-old girl went into cardiac arrest suffering from a serious respiratory condition on Monday night.
Ambulance paramedics were deployed to the property near Narrabri and called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth before the girl was taken to Narrabri hospital.
The chopper's critical care medical team including the doctor and paramedic worked to stabilise the baby girl.
The Newborn Emergency Transport Service (NETS), which is based in Sydney, was alerted to the patient's condition and deployed a team to Narrabri.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed the doctor and paramedic treated the baby girl at Narrabri hospital and prepared her for the flight.
The NETS team landed in Narrabri late on Monday night and assessed the baby girl who was then flown to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney for specialist emergency treatment.
She was listed in a stable condition.
The chopper then returned to the Tamworth base with its critical care team on board.
