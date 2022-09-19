A MAN has admitted to his involvement in holding up a service station in the Tamworth CBD but he could learn his fate in a different court.
Douglas Henry Bower fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link when it was confirmed a plea of guilty would be entered to the single charge of robbery in company.
"It's ready for committal, Your Honour, for sentence," Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Henry Robinson said.
The court heard the 54-year-old was facing separate charges in Dubbo that were serious, and a request had been made to move the case from Tamworth to the Dubbo District Court.
Solicitor Andrew Passlow from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said at the time he had not been able to confirm whether the Crown office in Dubbo could take it on.
"It's a matter of whether the Dubbo office can be persuaded from our end," he said.
READ ALSO:
The court heard the matter could be committed to Dubbo District Court later this month for mention, and then it would have time to come back to Tamworth before the next sittings if the move couldn't be accommodated.
Mr Passlow said at the time the DPP was making a decision but it was above his pay grade.
"So is it above my pay grade?" Magistrate Mal Macpherson replied.
He ultimately said it seemed like a sensible plan and adjourned the matter to Dubbo.
Mr Macpherson asked Bower to confirm whether he was pleading guilty to the robbery in company offence, after one count of not complying with a COVID-19 direction was withdrawn by prosecutors.
"Yep," Bower replied.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused.
Bower has been behind bars since his arrest in the hours after the North Store petrol station - opposite the police station - was held up after midnight on August 30 last year.
Bower and a co-offender entered the business and stole cash before fleeing in a car.
Highway patrol officers returning to the police station at the time spotted the car leaving the carpark and heading towards Brisbane Street.
The pair were arrested in West Tamworth a short time later.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.