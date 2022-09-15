Staff from the now closed Grace Brothers department store in Tamworth have come together for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Barring the last two years, the group has been meeting for 20 years.
For many, including Patricia Dennis, it's been hard not seeing so many people they've grown so close to.
"Everyone here cannot believe how great it is to get in touch with everyone we haven't seen," she said. "And a lot of people we don't [usually] see."
Like Ms Dennis, Ada Nealon was delighted to be able to attend.
She told the Leader they had wanted to get as many as possible back, to reminisce.
Ms Nealon said although the store had changed hands a number of times, the same staff had worked throughout.
"It's gone through so many companies, but we still always had the same staff coming and going," she said.
Faye Hunt is the eldest of the group, at 93. She said the time with her former colleagues is cherished, as it can be difficult to travel to social events.
Ms Dennis said despite how long it's taken to get the reunion back on track, it was a big success.
"We're very pleased with the turnout and everyone's had a wonderful chance to catch-up," she said.
Grace Brothers shut its doors in Tamworth on June 22, 2003. It was part of a major overhaul of the company's national operations, with up to 100 staff impacted.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
