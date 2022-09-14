Orchid lovers are in for a treat, even if the weather has not been kind to growers.
Tamworth Orchid Society is going ahead with its annual display at Tamworth Shopping World later this week, despite what has been a tough flowering season.
A lover of native orchids, Jack van Hest said overcast skies have been a bit of an issue, forcing the flowers to appear in conditions they are ill-equipped to survive.
"We've had so much cloud over the last six to 12 months and not enough sunshine," he said.
"So a lot of orchids are coming late and then others are coming earlier ... it's just one of those things that you never know.
"If they're a speciation like the rock lily, if it comes out in November it won't last."
Despite the difficulties, Mr van Hest said they're keen to go ahead with their annual show, but this year there won't be a whole lot for sale, with growers keen to hang on to what they still have.
"The reason being we've lost hundreds over the last few years," he said.
And it's not just the younger plants that are struggling.
Mr van Hest said he's had to cut back a lot of his more mature orchids as well.
"The plants that were about 50cm tall, they're now about 5cm tall," he said.
"So it's like starting from the beginning again."
Nonetheless, there will be some beautiful blooms on show he said.
"What we've done, we've done well, I'd say."
Besides sharing their beautiful flowers with the community, the Tamworth Orchid Society will also be on the hunt for new members.
Howard Byrnes is one of those helping with a bit of recruiting, having joined recently with his wife, Frances.
Mr Byrnes said they've enjoyed some great projects since being on board, but for him it's really the community that's important.
"I love the company of the orchid group," he said.
"Going to our meetings every month is very good fun.
"We have a really good chat about what we're growing, and it's a really good bit of comradery."
The Orchid Society Show is on at Tamworth Shopping World this Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 9 am and 1pm.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
