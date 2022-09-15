The Northern Daily Leader
Prepare your bushfire plan at the Rural Fire Services 'Get Ready Weekend' events across the New England

By Newsroom
September 15 2022 - 3:00am
A number of events will be held across the coming weekend, encouraging residents to prepare a bushfire plan. Picture file

New England Rural Fire Services (RFS) crews are calling on residents to create a bushfire plan before summer.

