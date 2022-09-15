New England Rural Fire Services (RFS) crews are calling on residents to create a bushfire plan before summer.
RFS crews are hosting 'Get Ready' weekends for residents to meet their local crew and be equipped to plan for the bushfire season - how to prepare themselves and their properties.
NSW RFS Superintendent Angus Barnes said the weekends were an ideal opportunity to find out more about making a plan, making your home bush fire ready, or understanding the new Fire Danger Rating System.
"While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," Mr Barnes said.
"The new Fire Danger Rating System is simpler, and provides clear actions to take. It's important to know the changes - they could save your life.
"It's important people right across the local area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready."
Mr Barnes said there are five preventative steps everyone should take before summer begins.
More information is available at: rfs.nsw.gov.au/getready
Bunnings Tamworth
Liverpool Range Fire Control
Warral Rural Fire Station
Kingswood Shop
Halls Creek Rural Fire Station
Kootingal/Moonbi Rural Fire Brigade
Baradine
Pioneer Park Uralla
Bingara Rural Fire Station
New England Fire Control Centre
Invergowrie Store
Coonamble Fire Control Centre
Armidale Fire Control Centre
Tingha Rural Fire Station
Gum Flat Rural Fire Station
Delungra Rural Fire Station
Campbell Park
