The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Thousands brave rain to attend first Tamworth show in three years

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's first agricultural show since the beginning of the pandemic has overcome Saturday rain to draw in more than 10,000 attendees.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.