Thousands brave rain to attend first Tamworth show in three years

Tamworth's first agricultural show since the beginning of the pandemic has overcome Saturday rain to draw in more than 10,000 attendees.
Show secretary Janelle Tongue estimated that the 2022 Tamworth Show would have had some 11,000 visitors after an unusually busy Sunday.
Advertisement
It'd put them about on par with the last event, in 2019, despite a wet Saturday keeping many away. She said Sunday was an unusually busy one to compensate.
"We just felt this one was like starting back over again, as if it was our first show at ALEC, after the break," she said.
READ MORE:
"But we're certainly ready to tackle the next one."
Rhys Murray, 15, overcame competition by eight competitors to become this year's junior show ambassador.
His twin sister Teagan Murray was runner up.
Ruby O'Rourke won the encouragement award..
"We hope they stay involved in the show," she said.
"It's the beginning of the community involvement and particularly in the show."
Ms Tongue said the committee were determined to keep this year's family zone, an area which is designed to offer attendees several free attractions within the show.
The show also held the NSW Young Farmers' competition for the first time.
She said organisers were disappointed by the number of pavillion entries, a section she said was "not well-supported", speculating that the lingering effects of COVID-19 might be taking a toll.
"It was really amazing, we were really really pleased. And there's always things to improve upon but on the whole it was really good," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.