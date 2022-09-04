RESOURCES have been poured into helping disaster affected communities recover and prepare for floods around the region.
Gunnedah, Moree and Narrabri residents will reap the benefits of grant funding for non-government and community groups delivering programs to promote resilience and wellbeing.
Advertisement
The grants, which have been awarded by the Primary Health Network, will mean support for young people grappling with climate anxiety can continue.
Youth Insearch Foundation chief executive officer Steve Lewin, said the weekend workshop camps held at Lake Keepit and Lake Macquarie offer peer support and leader training.
"The young people that we ordinarily work with usually come from communities and households that are disadvantaged," he said.
READ ALSO:
"The impacts of flood and disaster increase the pressure on those families, which also increases the anxiety and mental health issues in those young people."
After floods and fire, Mr Lewin said young people often feel like they've lost control or choice in what is happening, and end up as "passengers" as adults take the reins.
"There's anxiety around climate change and around the uncertainty and instability of their housing situation."
The grant funding will help support clinical supervision and accommodation, and travel and food costs for the workshops.
The link between nutrition, resilience and wellbeing will also be more accessible for residents.
Thanks to the funding, The Wholesome Collective will tour Gunnedah, Moree and Narrabri for the first time in November to promote good nutrition and social connection.
The Wholesome Collective director Mary Wills said building resilience through food was a key strategy for rebuilding communities.
"What happened in these areas is the roads were cut and there was a lack of ability to bring in food, petrol and medicine," she said.
"We will be talking to communities about stocking pantries to give people the ability to put together a meal no matter what the current situation is."
Using evidence based nutrition information the program teaches participants simple ways to create healthy meals.
"If we are well in ourselves we cope even better," Ms Wills said.
Advertisement
The sessions are centred around food, but Ms Wills said the most important part was restoring social connections in disaster affected communities.
"People come to us with anticipation of a new start," she said.
"They're looking for a release from what they've experienced."
Gunnedah Family Support also received a grant for the Walking Together project, which will fund the allocation of a staff member to run the weekly community walking group to target members experiencing social isolation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.