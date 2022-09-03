The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Good news for Tamworth family as son with additional needs gets spot in support class after series of deferrals

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
September 3 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Reinikka has "fought so hard" to get her son jacob the additional support he needs. Picture by Gareth Gardner

AN AUTISTIC child has been accepted into a support class after a series of deferrals, and his mother has criticised the complex system that kept him out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.