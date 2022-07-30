Young Tamworth locals have the chance to race the clock, and some rogue sheep, in a new spectacle set to draw crowds at the city's show.
A NSW Young Farmers competition will be hosted by show organisers for the first time, during the event's prime time slot in September.
A total of 14 events will test the mettle of groups of four - two men and two women - over the course of two hours.
Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Committee Secretary Janelle Tongue, said the time pressure should make for an entertaining spectacle.
"When you've got to yard-up some sheep ... well they never play ball," she said.
"I think the speed - trying to beat the time - will cause them to make some mistakes.
"I hope it'll be entertaining. We don't want them to be [too] proficient really."
Each of the teams will start with 10 points, which will be lost with every mistake they make over the course of the event.
Mrs Tongue said there'll be a wide range of challenges involving irrigation with poly-pipe joining, as well as livestock management with cows and sheep.
"They have to make yards and then pen-up sheep ... there's also cracking of whip," she said.
There should be a good crowd for the event, with it running from 4pm until 6pm on the Saturday, just after the grand parade and before the night's rodeo.
Mrs Tongue said they're on the hunt for some more teams to make it worth the audience's while.
"We're looking for teams of people aged between 18 and 35 and they can make up their team name," she said.
The event is being organised by NSW Farmers and Mrs Tongue said they're looking to give teams a springboard to compete nationally.
Expressions of interest can made by contacting organisers via email, at admin@tamworthshow.com.au
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
