The Tamworth Show has returned to stitch the region's social fabric back together with a full weekend of competitions and show stopping acts.
After a two-year hiatus there's good things coming, organisers said, including a young farmers competition and a special school day on the first Friday of September.
Tamworth Pastoral and Agricultural Committee Secretary Janelle Tongue said there should be big crowds for the show.
"So far, we've had a really good response with people entering competitions and people looking forward to attending," she said.
The grand opening and parade will take place on September 3.
The NSW Farmers' young farmers challenge will follow straight after with two boys and girls competing on each team.
"And then that's followed by the rodeo and fireworks on Saturday night," Ms Tongue said.
Bringing the show back has been no easy feat either. Luckily, $42,000 has been kicked in through the Country Shows Support Package.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson made the announcement and said the show has been sorely missed.
"The cancellation of the Tamworth Show over the past couple of years has left a gaping hole in the social calendar of our community," he said
"I know we are all looking forward to the sights and sounds of our region's largest agricultural show."
Ms Tongue said the money has made sure they'll have all the hardware they need on hand.
"It's going towards supporting local businesses through the hiring of tables, chairs and generators, buying ribbons, printing the schedule, and staging for the rodeo," she said.
Tamworth Show president Greg Townsend said it has been a big job bringing the show back "but we're on track."
"We're going down the path again and it's looking like it'll be a great show," he said.
Mr Townsend said it's been difficult to gather enough volunteers together simply due to people's lifestyles.
"Everybody's lifestyle seems very quick ... [it's] very hard to encourage people to come on community-minded committees," he said.
To make things easier though volunteers aren't expected the be masterfully skilled, only willing to put the effort in.
"No skills [are needed] you just need to be willing to get your hands dirty and work," said Mr Townsend.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
