The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police believe home invasion in Conimbla Crescent, Oxley Vale, was random and linked to suspicious car fire in Johnson Street | UPDATE

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE:

A manhunt is continuing for two men behind what police suspect was a random home invasion in Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.