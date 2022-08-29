A manhunt is continuing for two men behind what police suspect was a random home invasion in Tamworth.
Police don't believe the man inside the Conimbla Crescent home was targeted.
Police have told the Leader two men stormed the home just after 4am and threatened the 58-year-old man inside.
He wasn't injured in the incident but had goods stolen.
The charred wreckage of the getaway car has been towed from the scene in Johnson Street.
Police are continuing to investigate the home invasion and the car, and are appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
Investigators also want to hear from anyone who might have seen two males running from the car in the Johnson Street area, down near the bottom end of the street near the nursing home, to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
