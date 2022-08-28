THE CANNABIS found in a Tamworth man's house had an estimated street value of close to $8000 but he claimed in court he only supplied it to mates as a favour.
Jadyn Weldon will have to cough up cash and stick to a good behaviour order after he was sentenced in Tamworth Local Court for supplying, possessing and cultivating cannabis leaf.
Advertisement
The 23-year-old had also pleaded guilty to dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Michael Garretty told the court Weldon had run the hustle as a "favour to friends".
He submitted the small operation was "not-for-profit".
The court heard that while he did have a mixed bag of offending on his criminal record, none of it was drug-related.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said the seriousness of the offending was within an inch of warranting a jail term.
"Not quite," he said.
Magistrate Julie Soars warned Weldon it was time to turn over a new leaf.
"Once you get involved with that sort of person, or people, it's very hard to get out," she told him.
She sentenced him to a community corrections order, or good behaviour order, for 12 months and he must do 50 hours of community service. He was fined $350 in total.
"I note you got charged with every possible offence so I'll take that into account as well," Ms Soars said.
READ ALSO:
Detectives arrested Weldon after his West Tamworth house was raided about 8pm on March 7 in connection to an investigation into drug supply.
Police found Weldon in his bedroom.
"The room had a very strong smell of cannabis leaf," the statement of facts tendered to the court said.
Officers uncovered digital scales, resealable bags, foil and a bag with $385 cash stuffed inside.
Weldon denied supplying weed but admitted to police at the time that he had been "helping his mates" with various quantities of cannabis leaf for a week or two.
Advertisement
"They're all mates, if I've got it, I give it to them," he told police.
A quick analysis of his phone revealed messages consistent with drug supply dating back to January, the facts said.
"Within some of the messages, arrangements were made for persons to meet with the accused at his residence," the document said.
"Within some of the messages, reference was made to common drug terms including 'stick', '50' and 'Q'."
The accused ultimately agreed that he had about $3000 worth of cannabis leaf.
He was arrested and taken back to Tamworth Police Station.
Advertisement
Police claimed the total amount of leaf that was recovered added up to 397g, which had an estimated street value of $7940, according to the facts.
During the search, officers also discovered a cannabis plant growing in a pot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.