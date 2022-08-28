The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Jadyn Weldon, 23, sentenced in Tamworth court for cannabis supply, possession and cultivation

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was warned to turn over a new leaf after he fronted court for cannabis supply. File picture

THE CANNABIS found in a Tamworth man's house had an estimated street value of close to $8000 but he claimed in court he only supplied it to mates as a favour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.