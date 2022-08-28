THE bushfire danger period is set to begin for many local government areas this week, but it's the new fire ratings system that crews want locals to learn fast.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) said a wetter than average outlook and threat of La Nina didn't mean the North West was out of the woods.
Heath Stimson leads the North West RFS and said locals now more than ever needed to know what the new system means, before a fire was on their doorstep.
"Whilst we've got wetter than average conditions, I'm concerned when the grass dries out and we get those weeks of warm windy days it won't take long ... that's why we are very concerned," he said.
The new Fire Danger Ratings have four levels instead of six - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.
Mr Stimson said when there is minimal risk, Fire Danger Rating signs will be set to 'no rating'. This is the white wedge sitting under moderate, and was effectively an "off position".
"We've got four levels instead of six, with simplified messaging with those danger levels," he said.
"So we need community members to get to know those new levels and what they mean.
"It provides key messaging about fire behaviour and the action that people should take."
Mr Stimson warned the public not to be complacent because fires were already breaking out, and locals should be prepared.
"At some point that significant level of grass will dry out," he said.
"The grass heights are incredibly high already."
The new ratings were created in 2018 to nationalise the system and make it easier to understand, no matter which state you lived in.
