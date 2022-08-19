The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council and Tamworth Family Support Service unveil purple bench in Bicentennial Park

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:27am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bumbira Arts and Culture's Kaliela Thornton, TFSS homelessness and domestic violence manager Lynda Townsend, CEO Belinda Kotris and Tamworth Regional Council councillor Judy Coates. Picture by Gareth Gardner

CALLS for domestic violence support continue to climb as a reminder of its devastating impacts takes a permanent place in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.