CALLS for domestic violence support continue to climb as a reminder of its devastating impacts takes a permanent place in the city.
A purple bench has been installed in Bicentennial Park, near the domestic violence memorial rock, as a symbol of hope and recognition for survivors and victims of domestic violence.
As a joint collaboration between Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS), Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and Bumbira Arts and Culture the bench is intended to make a statement, TFSS chief executive officer Belinda Kotris said.
"The ideas is to come down and reflect," she said.
"But it's also a chance for contact, [phone] numbers are there to reach out if you need any help or support."
The bench, which is usually painted red, now boasts a purple finish to symbolise peace, courage, survival, honour and dedication to ending violence.
This year alone, TFSS has received more than 5000 calls from women across the New England North West seeking support to escape domestic violence.
This is a number Ms Kotris said was "still climbing".
While the service provides emergency refuge for women and children, the ongoing housing shortage has created problems for finding victims permanent places of safety.
"The refuge continues to have waiting lists," Ms Kotris said.
"Whilst we're able to take people in for crisis accommodation it's then having that next step for someone to transition out."
Financial stress and coming out of COVID-19, droughts and flood are also factors Ms Kotris said added extra stress to relationships.
With a lack of housing options, the service utilises its 'Staying Home Leaving Violence' program to help women and children implement safety upgrades that will allow them to stay in their own home.
"It means we can really walk alongside them to support their recovery," Ms Kotris said.
The bench sits alongside a storyboard sign which features an artwork commissioned by Bumbira Arts and Culture.
The central line represents the path of life, while the small dots are women coming together individually to form a united front.
The artwork includes shades of blue to represent healing, green for growth, pink for strength, purple for independence, brown for empowerment and orange for resilience.
Funded in part by TRC, councillor Judy Coates said council had been working with TFSS to brainstorm a permanent fixture since the domestic violence memorial earlier this year.
"For most of us, if we've never been in that situation we don't know what it's like and it's very easy to judge," Cr Coates said.
"I believe there's still a degree of stigma around.
"So it's really important that we have a positive acknowledgement and a sign of support for people who are going through that situation."
The bench is located in Bicentennial Park, near the duck pond.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
