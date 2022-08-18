The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Deputy mayor Mark Rodda urges the state to 'give up and try something else' instead of Dungowan Dam project

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth deputy mayor Mark Rodda believes it's time for the state government to "give up" on the $1.3 billion Dungowan Dam. Picture from file

Tamworth's deputy mayor has declared it's time for the state government to "give up" on the $1.3 billion Dungowan Dam project and "do something else".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.