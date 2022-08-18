The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Jamie Michael Light re-sentenced in Tamworth District Court for Quirindi fraud offence

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man's sentence appeal was allowed in Tamworth court. Picture from file

A MAN with more than 140 fraud offences to his name has had his time behind bars slashed after the court heard he scammed a local victim to fund his costly drug habit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.