A 65-year-old woman has been charged with assault after an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old girl in Armidale.
New England police have been investigating an allegation of assault at an event held at an Armidale club on March 8, and following extensive investigations, moved on Monday to charge the woman.
Officers issued the 65-year-old with a future court attendance notice to front court in September for two offences.
The Armidale local is facing one count of common assault and one count of behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place or school.
The 16-year-old girl was not physically injured in the incident, according to a spokesperson for the New England Police District.
The spokesperson said the investigation was sparked on March 17 after a report was made to New England police.
The woman is due to appear in Armidale Local Court in late September.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
