Armidale woman to face court for assault of 16-year-old girl in Armidale club in March

Updated August 2 2022 - 5:01am, first published 1:30am
Officers attached to the New England Police District have charged a 65-year-old woman with assaulting a 16-year-old. Picture file

A 65-year-old woman has been charged with assault after an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old girl in Armidale.

