The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth COVID: two more aged care residents die of coronavirus, as outbreaks continue across New England North West

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
August 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nazareth House Tamworth was one of two facilities in Tamworth that recorded a death in the past week as COVID continues to present challenges. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Two more people have lost their lives in Tamworth aged care homes as COVID outbreaks continue to spread.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.