Two more people have lost their lives in Tamworth aged care homes as COVID outbreaks continue to spread.
Uniting McKay House had 55 cases recorded last week including one death. Of the cases, 42 residents test positive, and 13 staff now have the virus.
Nazareth House in Oxley Vale also saw one resident pass away from the virus in the week to Friday. The aged care facility recorded 19 residents with COVID last week, and four staff have the virus.
When contacted about the situation, CEO of Sisters of Nazareth David Cotter said he had not been advised on the most recent data.
Bupa Tamworth Bupa recorded 15 cases in residents and two in staff - up from 11 the Leader confirmed last week.
According to official figures, Eloura in Quirindi recorded 39 cases, including 24 in residents and 15 in staff, along with three deaths - which the Leader reported on Thursday.
Chair of Quirindi Care Services Michael Lomax said they now have COVID-positive residents on an entirely different level to others at Eloura.
"Really the main isolation area is one level where they have to wear high level PPE (personal protective equipment)," he said.
"We've got an outbreak management plan that's still in place."
Eloura has also received extra backup for staff, with two extra nurses provided by the Australia Defence Force.
"On Wednesday they called us up and said 'hey, we've got two enrolled nurses (EN's) coming your way. Can you accommodate them?'" Mr Lomax said.
"Yes we can, so the general manager went in and inducted them on Saturday and they're with us for at least a week."
Despite the added duo, he said they will still be short by eight nurses next week.
However, the facility could be out of lockdown soon if no more positive cases arise. Mr Lomax said the numbers are falling this week, and if they have no more in 14 days from then "that'll take us out of outbreak mode."
Meanwhile, Bupa in Armidale has recorded one case in a resident, in the latest snapshot of outbreaks in aged care.
In Glen Innes, Roseneath Aged Care Centre had nine more cases confirmed in residents and six in staff.
McLean Care out of Inverell has seen 25 cases with 12 residents and 13 staff positive.
In Tenterfield, Haddington Nursing Home has five cases in residents and four staff with positive results.
Whiddon Moree has two cases in residents, and Cooinda Nursing Home in Coonabarabran recorded three cases in residents.
The numbers, which were released by the federal government's Department of Health and Aged Care, showed 1064 outbreaks in residential aged care facilities, as at Friday.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
