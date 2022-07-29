The threat of being forced to surrender one's body to the law has motivated a group of Tamworth locals to stand in solidarity against the Roe Vs Wade ruling in America.
A protest has been organised for 10:30am on Saturday and the protest organiser - who wished to be known by her first name, Avril - said they welcome anyone who has concerns about bodily autonomy.
While the threat of losing bodily autonomy might be far off, Avril said Australia is similar to America in many ways - meaning a decision such as Roe Vs Wade could happen close to home.
"It's still a very real danger and concern ... when you start to explore the fact that anyone does not really have agency over their own body," Avril told the Leader.
"And this happens in all cycles of life to all people, to all genders ... and I think that's what the theme of this really started off as."
Avril said it's important to look at how the issue is being treated outside Australia so you can understand how changes could happen.
"This is what I've had said to me, 'that's America ... that won't happen here'," she said.
"When you look at the UN [United Nations] website and the WHO [World Health Organisation] website they champion the rights with regards to that supreme court ruling."
"Look at how our laws have changed in a mercurial fashion between each state, each successive government ... we're not that dissimilar."
In her own experience working with vulnerable people to whom a sense of control is paramount, Avril said the concerns are widespread.
"Having had a background working in community services, I'm aware that the issues around bodily autonomy do affect people every day," she said.
Avril said she has a very personal connection to the issue of bodily autonomy because of experiences she's had with the health system.
She is now significantly limited in her mobility, which she said is a result of "not being listened to about her own body."
For Avril, this violated her right to control the way her body was treated and put her on a path to find others in the community who had experienced a similar loss of bodily autonomy.
She said she soon realised the issue was widespread and so when she announced the protest, she opened it up to anyone.
"Yes that [abortion] is one of a thousand issues that present [to] us," she said.
"I see this event as an opportunity for people of all genders, all ages ... [it'll be] family-friendly where we're just going to have a little bit of a talk at the side of the town hall."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
