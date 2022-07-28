A Tamworth school has reintroduced mask mandates in an effort to stamp out surging cases of COVID-19 among staff.
Assemblies, large gatherings and school outings have been postponed and masks mandated for students and staff at Peel High School until next Thursday, after an outbreak at the school.
Principal Erica Burge said it's in an effort to protect the community.
"The decision is around the fact that we've had an increase in cases, particularly among our staff, " she said.
"In discussion with the Department of Education's Health and Safety team, we've decided that it would be best for us to go into a circuit breaker cycle for a week.
"At this stage, it could change next week, it could be that we extend it based on the advice given to us by the COVID team."
A Department of Education spokesperson said Peel High is the only school in the Tamworth and Gunnedah regions implementing the "five day blitz", which includes mandatory mask-wearing.
The department is constantly assessing individual schools and levels of transmission of COVID-19.
"What individual schools chose to do would depend entirely on the school's circumstances, but they may do things such as postpone large gatherings or temporarily reintroduce masks," the spokesperson said.
In response to NSW Health advice and the current COVID-19 situation in the state, Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell has strongly encouraged mask-wearing indoors for all staff and students.
Term 3 marked the beginning of a "four week health safety blitz" across schools, with ramped up safety measures.
Masks are already mandated at schools for specific purposes, like Bullimbal School and Parry School in Tamworth, and for workers who support students at greater risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
According to the Department of Health, there have been more than 2000 active cases of COVID-19 in the Tamworth LGA in the last four weeks.
The Leader confirmed more than 120 elderly residents across the New England are isolating in nursing homes with COVID-19, and an additional 70 staff have tested positive.
