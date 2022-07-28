The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Peel High School reintroduces mask mandates after COVID-19 staff outbreak

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 28 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masks have been mandated for students and staff at Peel High School until next Thursday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A Tamworth school has reintroduced mask mandates in an effort to stamp out surging cases of COVID-19 among staff.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.