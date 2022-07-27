When Col Murray retired as Tamworth Mayor, he told the world he planned to go fishing.
Instead, he's spent the last six months mired in controversy as chair of Infrastructure Australia, after his appointment to the role by then-minister Barnaby Joyce.
Slamming "partisan board appointments and a lack of clear direction", minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Catherine King, has announced a review of the organisation to "get it back on track".
Despite the furor, the federal public servant has remained mum about his future in the role, whether he has been asked to step aside, and whether his was a "partisan" appointment.
The Leader attempted to contact Mr Murray, at Infrastructure Australia to talk through the review, but was referred to the minister's office.
In response to a request for an interview last week to mark his six months in the role, the Leader was told Mr Murray was in the Northern Territory and uncontactable by phone.
A spokesperson did provide a written statement in which the former Tamworth councillor was quoted as saying that the new government's "upcoming review into Infrastructure Australia will provide further clarity on the future strategic direction of the organisation".
"Throughout my first six months as chair, Infrastructure Australia has delivered a suite of advice to enable delivery of better infrastructure for Australians around the country, including in the regions," he said.
"I'm particularly proud of the inaugural Regional Strengths and Infrastructure Gaps report we released for consultation earlier this year, which provided an Australian-first perspective on regional infrastructure needs."
Mr Murray said he had been "impressed by the team of passionate and professional staff who provide objective, evidence-driven advice to government, and facilitate a collaborative working environment with other infrastructure policy leaders."
"We continue our briefings with the new government on a range of matters."
Ms King last week appointed Nicole Lockwood and Mike Mrdak to lead an independent review of the federal government advisory body.
The new minister announced at the time that "some" members of the board had agreed to step down.
"This review and the changes it proposes will be essential in ensuring that the Australian Government receives the expert and non-partisan advice it needs to build a better future," she said.
The minister was contacted for comment.
A draft report is expected within three months, and a final report shortly thereafter.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
