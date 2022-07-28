The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth rental market remains hot but vacancy rates increase offering renters some relief

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Hooker's leasing consultant and administration Cassie Semple and director and business manager Katelyn Spokes. Picture by Peter Hardin

HOUSING is still hard to come by and enquiries are through the roof, but there could be relief for renters on the horizon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.