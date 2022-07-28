ONE MAN has been killed and another is fighting for life in an induced coma after the pair were thrown from a four-wheel-drive when it rolled on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the remote Bugilbone Road at Burren Junction, between Narrabri and Walgett, about 2:30pm.
Police officers found a four-wheel-drive had rolled and come to rest on its side.
The two passengers had been ejected during the crash, police said.
Ambulance paramedics treated a 23-year-old man but he tragically died at the scene.
A 21-year-old man suffered critical head injuries and was rushed to the Wee Waa hospital's helipad to meet the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The chopper's critical care team placed the man into an induced coma due to the nature of his injuries.
He was airlifted directly to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He was in a critical condition at the time.
Central North police officers set up a crime scene and are investigating how the horror crash happened.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Ambulance NSW Inspector Brian Lakin said the crash highlighted the importance of the rescue chopper operating in regional areas and the role they serve in the community.
"Paramedics arrived to a very confronting scene following a severe four wheel drive roll over that saw two patients suffer critical injuries," he said.
"Paramedics treated one patient by applying spinal precautions and stabilising him for an airlift.
"We send our best wishes to the families of both patients involved in this tragic accident."
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
