Police investigate fatal crash at Burren Junction, between Wee Waa and Walgett

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:45am
Police and other emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday afternoon. Picture from file

ONE MAN has been killed and another is fighting for life in an induced coma after the pair were thrown from a four-wheel-drive when it rolled on Thursday.

