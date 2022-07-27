Beau Butcher's high-voltage smile lit up the North Sydney Leagues Club.
More than four years after walking into Chaffey's Black Belt Academy in Tamworth, with the goal of becoming a Muay Thai fighter, Butcher finally realised his dream - and did so in style.
On Saturday night, a third-round stoppage win in his debut fight was achieved before a large contingent of the 29-year-old's family - including his wife, Shannon, and his mother and father, Karren and Scott.
And it came after his Muay Thai progression was slowed by family commitments, including the birth of two children.
But now that the father of three has fully committed himself to training with renowned Muay Thai mentor Scott Chaffey, and has experienced the thrill of winning a bout, the sport is hardwired into his being.
The Manilla-based fighter's ring debut, at 67kg, was "definitely more" than he expected. His face lit up when describing the experience.
"It was exhilarating. It was unreal," he said. "Yeah, it was the best. I can't wait to do it again.
"That's why I'm straight back into the gym to improve, and then aim for the next fight."
A desire to "challenge" himself led Butcher down the combat sports path.
And while admitting to feeling "fairly nervous" ahead of his first fight, he said that "you're not gonna grow unless you put yourself outside your comfort zone".
"I know what I wanted, and I wasn't gonna stop," he said of fighting. "And I'm not gonna [stop]."
Butcher wants to be a martial arts "role model" to his child: Aisha, 5, Lenny, 3, and Juke, 2.
"I believe that it's the best thing in the world. I believe that everyone should try martial arts, to be honest with you," said the coal mine operator.
Chaffey is "over the moon with the goals" Butcher has set himself in Muay Thai, and believes that "he'll go a long way" in the ancient sport.
Another Chaffey-trained fighter, John Maslen, also won on Saturday night. The points victory was his first win, in what was his second fight.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
