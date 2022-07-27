The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Beau Butcher wins by stoppage in his Muay Thai debut

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:22am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Butcher has fully immersed himself in one of the world's most brutal sports. Picture by Mark Bode

Beau Butcher's high-voltage smile lit up the North Sydney Leagues Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.