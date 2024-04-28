Man admits to torching Tamworth house during Snapchat convo

A MAN bragged on social media about setting a South Tamworth house on fire after dousing it with petrol in the middle of the night.
Lloyd Riley sent a Snapchat message to a friend asking if they'd heard about a house fire on Robert Street before confessing "it was me".
The 22-year-old appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing damage to the home by fire.
"Yes Your Honour," Riley replied when asked if he would be pleading guilty to the charge.
Court documents reveal at about 2:10am on July 18, 2023, Riley was captured on CCTV attempting to enter the South Tamworth home and walking around the perimeter of the house.
The footage shows Riley leaving the area at about 2:30am before returning an hour later and entering the home through the rear door.
A statement of agreed facts tendered to the court indicate a woman had been living at the home with her young child, but was in the process of moving, and was not at the house on the night of the fire.
Riley was an "associate" of a man who was in a relationship with the woman at the time of the fire.
While inside the home, Riley poured petrol on the ground, and set fire to the home before fleeing the area.
A neighbour called emergency services and fire crews arrived at the scene.
After about 30 minutes the fire was extinguished, but the blaze had caused severe damage to the bedroom, lounge room, and the victim's personal items.
Later in the day, at about 1:05pm, the police facts reveal Riley admitted to lighting the fire to a friend on Snapchat.
"I went around the back and through the back door, it was wide open, I poured petrol through the rooms and lit it," the 22-year-old said.
Riley also sent videos he had taken at the scene.
After a police investigation into the fire, officers arrested the 22-year-old and seized clothing and a number of mobile phones on July 21, 2023.
Riley was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged. The 22-year-old has remained in custody since his arrest.
While in custody, the 22-year-old made a number of phone calls to family and friends where he made further admissions about the fire.
Riley said he had been "done" for a house fire and was facing "like four years now".
"I f***** myself big time dude," the 22-year-old said during a phone call.
In court, Magistrate Julie Soars told Riley his matter would now be sent to the district court for a sentence to be handed down.
During sentencing, one charge of enter dwelling with intent will also be taken into account.
The 22-year-old made no application for bail and will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in May.
