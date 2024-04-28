Man pleads guilty to South Tamworth police chase after crashing into gutter

A man who sparked a police chase through South Tamworth will remain behind bars until his sentence date.
Christopher James Allan admitted to sparking a police pursuit in the early hours of the morning in Tamworth before crashing into a gutter and taking off on foot.
The 22-year-old appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to a string of charges levelled against him.
Allan admitted to taking and driving a black Toyota Prado without the consent of the owner before leading police on a chase through South Tamworth, just after 2:15am on April 15, 2024.
Police initiated the pursuit after the Toyota failed to stop on Hillvue Road. The chase ended a short time later after the car crashed into a gutter on Rodgers Road.
After a short foot pursuit, Allan was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
In court, the 22-year-old also pleaded guilty to driving while never holding a licence, and damaging a fence at a home on Rodgers Road.
He also admitted to unlawfully entering land on Rodgers Road.
Allan pleaded not guilty to one charge of possessing housebreaking implements.
The 22-year-old was refused bail and will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court.
Allan will next appear before the Tamworth court in May.
