The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man pleads guilty to South Tamworth police chase after crashing into gutter

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 28 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher James Allan was arrested after a police chase in a stolen car. Picture file
Christopher James Allan was arrested after a police chase in a stolen car. Picture file

A man who sparked a police chase through South Tamworth will remain behind bars until his sentence date.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.