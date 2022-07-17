For the first time, the popular Aussie Night Markets could visit Tamworth for a third time in 2022, after their winter markets closed on Sunday.
Thousands poured through the gates at the Tamworth Jockey Club on the weekend to enjoy the wares at some 64 food trucks, craft stalls, and more.
Jockey club event manager Amie Simpson said they were working to bring the travelling markets back to Tamworth in November, to help celebrate Melbourne Cup day.
"It won't be as big as this obviously because of the racing and to protect the horses we can't have [as much] stuff [near the track]," she said.
"We're looking at [having about] six trucks on the back lawn, and having an after party with the band and everything after the races and having Aussie Night Markets be a part of our race day."
In another first, the night markets opened in the afternoon on Sunday, kicking off at midday and closing at 8pm, due to the cold conditions.
The travelling markets also visited Armidale on Saturday.
Night markets Director Phaly My said more than a thousand people had visited the markets by mid-afternoon, with many more expected to attend that night.
She said organisers hope to expand the markets by attracting local craft producers to become stallholders.
"I think our biggest challenge next year is that we want to grow the retail," Ms My said.
"People love the retail...
"Locals are more than welcome."
Ms Simpson said the jockey club also hope to be able to attract more local retailers to the event.
"We would love to see some of the local retail come in here, she said.
The markets have been travelling to Tamworth for five years. Typically they hold a Christmas market and a winter market.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
