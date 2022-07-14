FREE FLU jabs are set to finish up on Sunday but the fluctuating program has local health professionals criticising the government's "last minute" decisions.
Influenza jabs are free until July 17 after the program was extended for the second time last month due to concerns over vaccination rates.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Good Price Pharmacy in Tamworth has been fully booked with flu shots every day since the program began in June.
The pharmacy has tried to increase vaccinations for the end of this week in line with the program's finishing date.
Pharmacist Elsteth Thomas said one of the challenges of the program has been the lack of notice about changes to its timing.
"Split second decisions which have huge impacts on pharmacies, on doctors, practices like that, it can cause a huge strain," she said.
"Communicating to a patient that the program's going to end on a particular date and trying to fit them in within that timeframe, and then all of a sudden having to backtrack the next day.
"I think it makes people question whether you actually know what you're doing, which as a health professional that's a really, really silly position to have to be put into, because it's not our decision."
Another extension to the program would be great news for Priceline Pharmacy intern pharmacist Fehim Mehmood.
But he said there's always room for improvement and future programs should be well communicated in advance to keep the public aware, and to allow healthcare staff to make sure their supplies are in order.
Local doctor Ian Kamerman said the program has led to more people getting vaccinated in the community but criticised how it has been operated.
"I'd like the government to make a decision about what they're doing in future years as soon as possible, rather than leaving it until the last minute," he said.
"General practices can be responsive, but it's nice to get notice."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.