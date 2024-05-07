Refuge for domestic violence victims in Tamworth on track

With a growing focus on domestic violence in our community, a project to support accommodation for domestic violence victims and their families in Tamworth is progressing.
"We know that having a safe, secure place to live is one of the biggest barriers preventing women and children from escaping domestic violence situations," Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"The new "core and cluster' refuge model will significantly improve capacity in Tamworth by providing more independent living spaces for women and children that will be co-located with support services and Tamworth Family Support Services staff.
"We have zero tolerance for domestic violence, and I commend Tamworth Family Support Services and Housing Plus for the outstanding work they have been doing to build this facility."
Tamworth Family Support Services CEO Belinda Kotris said the core and cluster will forever change how the sector supports women and children experiencing domestic violence.
"While we eagerly wait for construction to start, I want to remind the community that there is support available for anyone experiencing domestic and family violence, locally and through services like 1800 RESPECT," Mrs Kotris said.
Housing Plus CEO Justin Cantello said the accommodation would support more women and children impacted by domestic violence.
"Accommodation provided will mean women and children impacted by domestic and family violence will be provided with a safe and supported environment to recover," he said.
"This environment starts with safe, trauma-informed physical design and is complemented by a service delivery model that provides intensive support when it is needed most."
It is hoped the refuge will be ready for occupancy by November 2024.
If you require support, please contact 1800 RESPECT or 1800 WDVCAS. In case of emergency, please contact Triple Zero (000).
