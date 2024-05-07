The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
How Many More?

Refuge for domestic violence victims in Tamworth on track

May 8 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has been working with TFSS, Housing Plus, and the local lands council to progress the project. From L-R Kevin Anderson, Greg Barton, Belinda Kotris, Fiona Snape, Lynda Townsend in 2022. Picture supplied.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has been working with TFSS, Housing Plus, and the local lands council to progress the project. From L-R Kevin Anderson, Greg Barton, Belinda Kotris, Fiona Snape, Lynda Townsend in 2022. Picture supplied.

With a growing focus on domestic violence in our community, a project to support accommodation for domestic violence victims and their families in Tamworth is progressing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.