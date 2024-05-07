The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Education

Gomeroi education program empowers youth to reach for their dreams

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 7 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scholarship students Jorjia Day, Epi Trindall, and Holli Thorton with Barranggirra Program coordinator and mentor Kelli Allan and other scholarship award winners Lachlan Power, Chayse Shepherd and Emerson Flick. Picture by Peter Hardin
Scholarship students Jorjia Day, Epi Trindall, and Holli Thorton with Barranggirra Program coordinator and mentor Kelli Allan and other scholarship award winners Lachlan Power, Chayse Shepherd and Emerson Flick. Picture by Peter Hardin

The future of our region is looking bright as 10 talented students from various Tamworth schools celebrate securing scholarships worth $2500 each, to support their Higher School Certificate (HSC) journey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.