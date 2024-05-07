Gomeroi education program empowers youth to reach for their dreams

The future of our region is looking bright as 10 talented students from various Tamworth schools celebrate securing scholarships worth $2500 each, to support their Higher School Certificate (HSC) journey.
The recipients from Oxley High, Peel High, Tamworth High, and McCarthy Catholic College were successful in their applications for the Transport for NSW Aboriginal HSC Scholarship.
The scholarships aim to alleviate financial burdens and provide opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in years 11 and 12 to excel in their studies.
"It's a big help knowing I've got something to help afford things that'll help my schooling," local student Jorjia Day said.
"I've bought some uniforms for school and I'm thinking of buying a laptop as well."
Jorjia is currently torn between pursuing a career as a paediatrician or a veterinarian, and says the scholarship will be a huge help whatever she decides.
Lachlan Power, the "gentle giant" U16 rugby player who aspires to become a heavy diesel mechanic, sees the scholarship as a means to prepare himself for his future career.
"When I found out I got it I was over the moon. I was so excited because it's allowed me to get technology and stuff for schoolwork which will help me be more prepared and on track," Lachlan said.
The 10 successful students are participants of the Barranggirra Skilling for Employment Initiative which is facilitated by Tamworth's Gomeroi Education and Training organisation.
Barranggirra Program coordinator and mentor Kelli Allan, says this is the biggest cohort of students she's seen successfully receive this particular scholarship.
"This is the biggest application pool we've had so far, and speaking to Transport for NSW they were really, really happy with the calibre of students that applied this year," Ms Allan said.
"These scholarships are life-changing for a lot of our students who might not have a computer and can't study at home."
Other scholarship recipients include Epi Trindall, Holli Thorton, Chayse Shepherd, and Emerson Flick.
On top $2500 worth of financial assistance per year, the Transport for NSW HSC scholarship offers structured work experience and access to mentoring throughout the duration of the scholarship.
It also opens pathways into the Transport for NSW VET Cadet program upon completion of the HSC.
"It's great to celebrate young people's achievements. That's what it's all about," Ms Allan said.
