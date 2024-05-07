The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Community to feel 'knock-on effect' from loss of town doctor

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
May 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The medical centre will close permanently on June 7. Picture from file.
The medical centre will close permanently on June 7. Picture from file.

Uralla residents have been left "shocked" by Dr Ricardo Alkhouri's decision to close his medical practice next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.