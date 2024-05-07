Community to feel 'knock-on effect' from loss of town doctor

Uralla residents have been left "shocked" by Dr Ricardo Alkhouri's decision to close his medical practice next month.
The practice will be permanently shut on Friday, June 7.
In a letter published on social media and addressed to the local community, Dr Alkhouri said he had been forced to close his doors before he "hit bankruptcy".
He also said he would continue to support the community with phone and web consultations until the town can find a new doctor.
But his patients can't wait and many have already started the hunt for a new GP.
Uralla Shire Council mayor Robert Bell said that is not going to be easy, given the doctor shortage in nearby Armidale.
"The ones who are regulars of Dr Alkhouri have tried to ring Armidale medical practices with no luck," he said.
"None of the books are open and it is going to be a challenge. Most of Armidale practices pay and claim, but Dr Alkhouri was doing bulk billing."
There is another clinic in Uralla with two Armidale doctors who travel back and forth, but Cr Bell said this will not elevate the need for an on-call 'local' doctor.
"Another problem is that we have bus services in the morning and afternoon into Armidale and we have Tablelands Community Services that will do appointments, but we don't have a taxi service," Cr Bell said.
"So, it will be particularly difficult for residents who are mobility impaired because they don't have their own car or someone to drive them about."
Cr Bell said because Dr Alkhouri had also worked at the McMaugh Gardens Aged Care Facility, council had been 'pre-warned' about the situation.
"He contacted us in that regard and talked to us about how he could continue to provide that service," he said.
"And probably a bit over 12-months ago, he had a meeting at the bowling club where he set out his problems."
Uralla council and Hunter New England health are now seeking expressions of interest for a new town doctor. But the situation is not likely to be fixed in the short term.
Uralla Business Chamber president David Mailler said the loss of the town's doctor will have a "knock-on effect" for the community.
"A couple of jobs will go missing out of the community at the medical centre," he said.
"This has caused a blow to people in the community and those wanting to move to the community."
But Mr Mailler remains positive.
"I am hopeful they will find someone soon, but this has been coming at us for quite a while," he said.
"We have struggled to find someone for a while, and the longer it takes the harder it will be to find the continuation."
