Friends and colleagues band together to help out a good mate

When Bob Drew was thrown by a horse in a freak riding accident in March 2023, his whole world changed.
Riding near his then home on Windsor Park Road at Daruka, Bob was preparing one of his greys for his role as a green coat [mounted steward] at the 2023 Sydney Royal when the horse was spooked by a car.
As he tried to get up, Bob soon realised something was wrong when he could not use his legs, arms or hands.
Bob was later to discover he had received critical injuries damaging the C2, C3 and C4 discs in his neck, and as a result has been left a quadriplegic, prematurely ending his life in the saddle and life as it was.
Multiple operations followed at Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital, followed by months of rehabilitation at Ryde Rehab.
His wife Gael sold their Daruka home, and when Bob returned to Tamworth in November 2023 they moved into town.
Since the accident, Bob's former NSW Police colleagues, including Wayne Biffen, who served on the NSW Stock Squad with Bob for many years, and other local friends of the family, have banded together to help as much as they can.
At 72, Bob said he was too old to qualify for National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding, and his ongoing care was expensive.
While initially "generous sponsorship" had helped Bob and Gael set up and modify their new home, the cost of ongoing care for Bob is rising.
Friends have again come to the couple's aid, organising a benefit lunch at The Event Centre, West Tamworth Leagues Club, on Friday, May 17.
Wayne, who has helped organise the benefit, said there was no fundraising target in mind, "just as much as we can".
"It's not now so much about setting up Bob's new home in Tamworth, as it's about helping with the ongoing cost of day-to-day care," Wayne said.
"I'm amazed at how well Bob has handled the whole situation - he's really taken it in his stride, it's incredible - but now it's time to help him face his most difficult chapter of life yet."
Bob Drew has achieved many milestones in his life, including serving with NSW Police for 32 years to retire as Detective Chief Inspector, Crime Manager of the then New England Local Area Command.
Bob has always loved horses, becoming the clerk of the course at Tamworth and Hunter Valley Races and Tamworth Harness Racing.
In 2022 Bob was honoured with a Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) of NSW champion's award in acknowledgement of his more than 30 years as a green coat at the Royal.
The last time Wayne checked, 180 benefit tickets had been sold and he was hoping to see that figure reach 200.
The event will feature a number of guest speakers, including Australian sports reporter and high profile Sydney-based radio presenter Ben Fordham, retired NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, whose career spanned 35 years, and retired Detective Chief Inspector Russell Oxford, who spent 40 years in the NSW Police dedicated to solving major crimes and advancing investigative techniques.
There will also be a raffle, with the major prize of a dream holiday package at the Reef Retreat Palm Cove, Queensland, as well as an online auction, conducted by Michael Purtle and Will Claridge via AuctionsPlus.
The event kicks off at noon on, Friday, May 17, with a series of interviews and addresses surrounding the lunch. The auction starts at 3pm, and will be followed by a Q&A panel with the guest speakers.
Bob remains stoic, refusing to be beaten by his misfortune.
"People all say the same thing: 'Gee, you are up beat', and I guess I am but I don't see any point in being any other way ... it is what it is and I've got to get on with life," he said.
"I want to enjoy the rest of my life - it's no good me sitting in a corner and sulking about the situation, I've got to live."
Visit A Benefit for Bob for tickets.
