THE ABILITY to get in the groove and have some fun was the only one that mattered when residents from across the region came together to carve up the dancefloor at the first disability disco in two years.
More than 80 people living with a disability were ready to rock and roll at the Quirindi RSL on Wednesday morning for the Country Women's Association (CWA) event.
The Disability Disco was the sorely missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only did the community pack the dance floor, clients of Quirindi We Care also decked the RSL's halls with tinsel and covered the tables and chairs with donated Christmas decorations.
Quirindi CWA publicity officer Colleen Wills said one of the nursing home residents had dressed as Santa for the Christmas in July theme.
Participants also came from Northcott in Tamworth, Challenge Disability Services in Quirindi, and Illura Residential Aged Care.
Ms Wills said the organisation was showered with gratitude for hosting the disco.
"One lady with dementia, she came up to me ... she was just about in tears and said 'I want to thank you'," she said.
"Later on when she saw them doing the 'Hokey Pokey' ... she said 'gee that brought back memories'."
Ms Wills said it was delightful to see the 80 people who came along out and about enjoying themselves.
"It's all about bringing them back into the community," she said.
"It's very important for these people to be put on the same level as you and I."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
