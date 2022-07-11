PASSENGERS from Tamworth will face continued delays and disruptions on train travel to Sydney as flooding still causes havoc on the rail line.
People catching the train from Tamworth to the big smoke are required to get off at Muswellbrook and continue the journey on road coaches, and it's unknown how long it will be that way for.
Train services have been affected since last week by recent wild weather in the Hunter, lower Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains regions with train lines not operating between some stations.
Tamworth station was still busy on Monday morning, with travellers filling up the platform.
Jared McNoughton was not bothered about having to change to a coach to get to his destination in Sydney.
"It is what it is," he said.
Traveller Alexandra Helton, also on her way to Sydney, was understanding towards the situation and those involved trying to fix it.
"They're doing the best they can," she said.
"They can't help that it's flooded."
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said they could not provide a specific time frame for when the Hunter line will get back on track.
The spokesperson said the situation depends on the weather and when floodwaters recede.
"Due to the current closure of the Hunter Line as the result of damage from heavy rain and flooding, NSW TrainLink North West rail services will be replaced by road coaches for part of the journey," the spokesperson said.
"Localised flooding is still preventing access to Maitland Station and customers could experience extended journey time."
Passengers travelling to Moree must transfer to road coaches at Narrabri due to existing, non-weather related trackwork being conducted by the Australian Rail Track Corporation.
NSW TrainLink said it was attempting to contact customers with bookings to advise of expected delays.
Transport for NSW advises avoiding non-essential travel, but if it is required, customers should plan ahead, allow extra time, keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit the website for updates.
