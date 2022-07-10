COUNCIL CREWS have been deployed to parks and playgrounds on a daily basis as curious kids on school holidays cross paths with an exploding flying fox population - and the messes they leave behind.
The creatures are hanging around Tamworth at a level not seen since the influx more than five years ago, and they've extended their reach to Scott Road and the historic King George V Avenue.
The flying fox "hotel" spans from the walking bridge in Bicentennial Park over the Peel River, past sporting fields and the Tamworth Regional Playground.
Council's manager of compliance Ross Briggs told the Leader some calls had come in reporting messes the flying foxes had left in the park, at playgrounds, on walkways and near the Gipps Street soccer fields.
"Certainly the parks crews do an outstanding job in checking the playground infrastructure and sporting fields to clean up any mess that's been made so kids don't come into contact with any of that," he said.
It's standard practice for the team to clean bird droppings and check for other safety hazards at parks, but the growth of the colony had upped the ante.
A fence was put up between the soccer fields and the trees full of bats to create a buffer zone.
Mr Briggs said an official count should happen soon but estimated more than 150,000 flying foxes could be taking up residence by the Peel River - up from just 500 to 1000 during the drought.
Mr Briggs said residents understood the foxes were crucial to the environment.
"People accept that they come in and if not disturbed they are reasonably quiet," he said.
"It seems to be that the community is becoming more educated and understanding the importance of the flying foxes and how they regenerate our bush ... it's something that we are going to have to live with."
They can be appreciated but should be disturbed, he said.
"Your actions can cause stress and harm to the flying foxes," Mr Briggs said.
He said the number one concern was coming into contact with the actual animals, and he reminded residents to report injured, trapped or dead flying foxes to qualified wildlife carers.
Heavy rainfall disrupting food sources on the coast is thought to have contributed to the population growth in Tamworth, which has been spared flooding rains.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
