Tamworth Correctional Centre inmates back working on community projects for Kootingal Pony Club and Tamworth mountain bike track after COVID-19

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
July 10 2022 - 11:00pm
MOWING MISSION: Overseer Dean Hensley with a team of inmates outside Tamworth Correctional Centre. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

INMATES at Tamworth's prison are out of jail and picking up the tools to work on community projects for the first time in eight months after COVID-19 kept them locked down.

Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

Local News

