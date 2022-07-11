A TEENAGE boy and a young man are behind bars for allegedly breaking into a home on the weekend and making off with a push bike and fishing knife.
Police were called to reports two people had forced entry to a home on Short Street in Inverell after 6pm on Saturday and stolen items from inside.
New England police officers launched an investigation and homed in on the alleged offenders, arresting a 16-year-old boy just hours later, about midnight.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court later this month.
Police raided a home on Short Street in Inverell - the same street as the break-in - on Sunday afternoon and seized a push bike they believed had been stolen.
A 20-year-old man was arrested at the same home later that night.
He was also refused bail to front Inverell Local Court next month.
Both the teenager and the man face one charge each of aggravated break-and-enter and committing a serious offence.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
