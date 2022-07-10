A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after she fell from a horse at a property north of Tamworth on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Warialda about 1pm on Sunday after reports the young girl had come off a horse and suffered potential head injuries.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the girl before she was taken to the Warialda hospital helipad.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was waiting there with a critical care medical team on board.
The 12-year-old girl was stabilised for transport by the specialist team was then airlifted directly to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for the Westpac chopper said the girl had sustained possible head injuries.
She was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
